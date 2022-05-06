WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita construction and home remodeling business has paid more than $23,000 after customers complained, according to District Attorney Marc Bennett.

The DA said three separate customers filed complaints about Hillson Construction LLC. As a result, the DA’s Consumer Protection Division investigated and alleged that Hillson failed to provide the customers with a proper three-day right to cancel as part of a contract for home remodeling services.

Failure to provide the right to cancel violates the Kansas Consumer Protection Act (KCPA).

The Consumer Protection Division also alleged Hillson’s work failed to provide the consumers with a material benefit.

Bennett said Hillson denied violating the KCPA but that the business accepted a consent judgment to settle the matter.

The agreement included:

Paying over $23,000 in restitution, civil penalties, investigative expenses and court costs

A promise not to perform or contract for work the business does not have the requisite license or skill to perform

Future door-to-door sales will include proper notification of the three-day right to cancel.

An injunction from engaging in deceptive or unconscionable acts in the future

Agreeing to cooperate with the investigation of any future complaints

Judge Stephen Ternes approved the judgment Thursday.

Bennett wants people to know that contractors for many residential projects must be qualified and licensed, in their name, by the Metropolitan Area Building and Construction Department MABCD. The work may also require permits.

Anyone engaging in door-to-door sales or offering their services outside of their place of business is also required to provide customers a specific notice orally and in writing that informs the consumer they can cancel the contract within three days.

Some trades have additional duties. For example, roofers must register with the Kansas Attorney General’s Office.