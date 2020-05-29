DA: Wichita used car dealer agrees to pay $10,000 in penalties

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita used car dealer has agreed to pay $10,000 in civil penalties after an investigation by the District Attorney’s Consumer Protection Division.

District Attorney Marc Bennett says the investigation of Budget Used Cars, 2616 S. Oliver, began after his office got a complaint from a customer.

Bennett says his office investigated and that Budget’s owner/operator Michael Battles, Sr. admitted that certificates of title were not given to four different vehicle buyers.

The district attorney’s office says it was able to help get the titles for the customers so they could tag and insure their vehicles.

Bennett says Battles compensated one of the customers and also agreed to the $10,000 civil penalty plus additional court costs and fees.

The district attorney says the company entered into a consent judgment that calls for an injunction from engaging in deceptive or unconscionable acts. The judgment also requires cooperation with any further complaints.

Bennett says customers should get certificates of title within 60 days of buying a vehicle, otherwise, the transaction may be void. If that happens the customer would be entitled to a full refund.

