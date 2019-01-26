DA will not charge officers involved in shooting death of man that killed K-9 Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photos courtesy Wichita Police Department) [ + - ] Video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - District Attorney Marc Bennett announced Friday he will not charge Wichita officers involved in a fatal shooting in March of 2017.

The fatal shooting stemmed from a domesic violence situation in the 2300 block of W. MacArthur.

When officers arrived, a woman was outside. She said the suspect was armed with a gun and threatened to kill her.

That same suspect shot and killed K-9 officer Rooster.

Bennett says the suspect - Kevin Perry - first complied with officers' demands but then pulled a gun after officers deployed Rooster and shot the K-9.

Officers then fired upon Perry and he later died.

