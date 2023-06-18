WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County Zoo celebrated Father’s Day Sunday by hosting a car show.

The car show started at 9 a.m. and ran until 4 p.m.

Dads were offered free admission with an additional paid admission.

The car show featured both classic and modern cars, all while getting to visit some of the animals.

“I love cars, I’m a car nerd, I’ve always been a car nerd. When I was a little tiny kid, I always loved collecting cars, going to car shows,” said Ricky Head, a dad and car enthusiast.

Despite attending the event alone, Ricky is all smiles when talking about his hobby and love of cars.

”Well, like I said, I’m a car nerd, and usually every Father’s Day, I go here and just tape, take pictures and that sort of thing,” Head said.

Some cars were awarded during the event for categories such as Dad’s Pick, Flock Favorite and Best Pre-1950s.