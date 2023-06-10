WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Father’s Day is next weekend, but many got the chance to celebrate early with the Chaney Legacy Foundation (CLF) on Saturday.

The nonprofit held its free community Father’s Day celebration, complete with lunch and a discussion of living a healthy lifestyle.

CLF said it is important to recognize Black fathers in the community.

“Sometimes it feels like they are not present, or they don’t show up. But that is not the truth, and I think if you look around you’ll see that we definitely have fathers in our community that raise their children, that support their children, champion, teach, educate all of that. And so no cost for anybody to be here. We just want them to come so we can say thank you,” said Aletra Chaney-Profit, Chaney Legacy Foundation president.

Around 65 fathers attended and received a free pair of socks.