WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Republican Dalton Glasscock announced his candidacy for Wichita City Council on Monday.

Glasscock, a business leader, announced that he would be running for the seat covering the southwest part of the city or District 4. Jeff Blubaugh currently holds the seat.

Glasscock formerly served as an interim Sedgwick County Commissioner. He says his campaign is focused on increasing support for our emergency services and responders by fully funding our police department, ensuring that Wichita is open for business by cutting red tape and investing in neighborhoods by addressing blight.

The deadline to file for the election is June 1, 2023.