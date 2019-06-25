Dalyrymple waives arraignment, pleads not guilty in accident that killed police officer and son

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The man accused of killing a Wichita police officer and his son in a crash was in court Tuesday.

James Dalrymple is charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter for the deaths of Stacy Woodson and his 10-year-old Braeden.

Woodson and his son were on a motorcycle at the time of the crash. It happened on April 27, 2018 at 2100 N. 167th St. West. Dalrymple had been accused of drinking before the accident according to court documents.

During a preliminary hearing last month, the defense said if there was alcohol consumption, blood tests show Dalyrymple was under the legal limit according to blood work. They pointed out that he was roughly .044 three hours after accident. The legal limit is .08.

He entered a plea of not guilty at the Sedgwick County Courthouse. Dalrymple’s trial is scheduled for September 20.