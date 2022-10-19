WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Dam Jam Music Festival will move to Lake Afton just outside of Wichita next year.

On Wednesday, Sedgwick County Commissioners approved a park use and controlled access agreement with a Production Company, LLC, for the event on July 21 through 22 on the lake’s west side.

The festival says multiple stars will be announced soon. The festival will also include camping, a cornhole tournament, beach parties and a car show.

Tickets will be for sale online at www.thedamjam.com starting Oct. 23, 2022.