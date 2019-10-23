Damian Hallacy sentenced for more than two dozen counts of child sex crimes

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita man convicted of more than two dozen counts of child sex crimes was sentenced in Sedgwick County court Wednesday afternoon.
The victims of Damien Hallacy, 38-years-old, were between 8 and 15-years-old, and police say the crimes date back to 2011.
Hallacy was arrested in January of 2018 after a four-month investigation by the Exploited and Missing Child Unit.
Today a judge sentenced him to three consecutive life sentences.
