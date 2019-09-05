Dangerous Intersection: State representative working to improve 119th South and Hydraulic

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – After another fatal car accident last week at the intersection at 119th South and Hydraulic, a state lawmaker is taking a stand in hopes of getting what she’s calling a dangerous area fixed.

Representative Cheryl Helmer, R-Mulvane, said she’s been working all summer long to get help to improve the intersection. Helmer said overgrown brush along the bridge east of 119th South reduces visibility for drivers at the stop sign. Then, add distracted driving and drivers not going the speed limit, she said makes matters worse.

Complicating the situation, multiple agencies service that area. The intersection sits on the Sedgwick and Sumner County line and 119th is a state highway. Helmer said those agencies will have to be involved to make the needed changes. Those who live near the intersection say making it safer is long over due.

“We’ve been watching it grow and grow and grow and since the casino came in there’s a lot more traffic than people think,” said John Brewer, Owner of Wyldewood Cellars located near the intersection. “A lot of people don’t want to come down the interstate so they are taking 81 or they are taking Hydraulic and that just increases all that traffic flow.”

“I personally know we’ve got some deaths here and just within this year,” said Rep. Cheryl Helmer. “These are my people, and I feel a responsibility for them, and I need to help out.”

Helmer said she is in talks with a KDOT engineer. KDOT maintains K-53 which carries about 4,100 vehicles a day at the intersection, according to KDOT. Officials said some staff members have visited the intersection and believe that the appropriate signage is in place. However, KDOT said they will do a traffic study at the intersection to see whether improvements are needed.

LATEST STORIES: