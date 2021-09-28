Dangerous sex offender who escaped Larned State Hospital caught

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Pawnee County Attorney’s Office said 42-year-old John Freeman Colt has been caught. Law enforcement will be releasing more information on his capture later today.

Colt escaped June 30 from Larned State Hospital. He was sentenced on Dec. 14, 2001, to five years in state prison for aggravated sexual battery, attempted rape, aggravated burglary, and four counts of aggravated battery against law enforcement. He was required to register as a sexual offender for the remainder of his life.

After his criminal sentence was completed, the State of Kansas courts deemed him a sexually violent predator at high risk to commit a future sex offense and too dangerous to be released.

Investigators believe Colt planned his escape several months in advance, obtaining a replica of a staff ID

badge and dress clothes. The morning of his escape he shaved off his long hair and beard. He put blankets under his bed covers making it appear he was still in bed sleeping. He was then able to convince a new staff worker (that he targeted) that he was in fact a new doctor and needed help finding his way out. Posing as a doctor, Colt was able to make his way past five secured doors and ultimately outside the gates.