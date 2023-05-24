A Best Value Trash customer said their trash had not been picked up in weeks, Aug. 29, 2022. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — When a dozen people complained about a trash company that served Wichita and Haysville, the Sedgwick County district attorney’s office opened an investigation into the company.

Some Best Value Services LLC customers contacted KSN News last August to say their trash had not been picked up for weeks. They claimed the company was giving them excuses of trucks being broken down or employees on vacation.

In September, the Consumer Protection Division of the district attorney’s office opened an investigation. The office said 12 customers filed complaints requesting refunds for services they had not received.

By October, KSN News learned the company was no longer picking up trash for thousands of customers and was expected to close for good. The company did not respond to our requests for comment.

On Monday, District Attorney Marc Bennett announced the results of the investigation. He said that Best Value Trash responded to requests for records over several months and cooperated with the investigation.

An investigator verified that the company voluntarily provided all requested refunds to the customers, and the customers signed up with other trash companies.

“This office has determined that the voluntary actions by Best Value Trash sufficiently addressed our concerns; therefore, our office has closed the investigation into this matter,” Bennett said in a news release.

The customers’ complaints were typically about losses of less than $200 a person. But Bennett said the amount was irrelevant to whether his office would investigate. The Consumer Protection Division will take cases no matter the amount of loss.

Click here to learn more about the division and to find a consumer complaint form. You can also email the Consumer Protection Division at consumer@sedgwick.gov.