WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The date has been set for the 2023 ICT Comic Con and Science Fiction Expo.

The ICT Comic Con and Science Fiction Expo is returning this summer on Saturday, Aug. 26, and Sunday, Aug. 27.

Hours will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

It is taking place at the Century II Exhibition Hall, 225 W. Douglas.

“Stay tuned true believers, we will be announcing our stellar first guest announcements very soon,” said the ICT Comic Con and Science Fiction Expo Facebook page.

Last year, ICT Comic Con and Science Fiction Expo hosted Lou Ferrigno (The Incredible Hulk, Hercules, Mr. Universe), Dean Cain (Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman) and Jerry “The King” Lawler (WWE Hall of Fame wrestling legend and commentator).

To register as an artist, click here. To register as a vendor, click here.

Ticket information will be available at a later date.