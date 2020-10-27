‘Date with the hangman’: Affidavit details threats against Wichita mayor

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An affidavit filed in district court Tuesday morning lays out the circumstances of alleged threats against Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple.

Meredith Dowty, 59, was arrested Oct. 16. He is charged with three counts of criminal threats.

According to the affidavit, Wichita City Council Member James Clendenin reported the threats on Oct. 16.

Clendenin told police that Dowty had been sending him texts since July 29, about social and political issues, including the coronavirus pandemic and mask mandates. Clendenin said that Dowty possibly considered him a kindred spirit because Clendenin voted against a mask mandate.

Clendenin said he met with Dowty for a little more than an hour on the morning of Sept. 18. Clendenin told police he did not feel the messages were anything more than venting until Oct. 16, when he thought they took a threatening tone.

The affidavit details some of the texts that Dowty allegedly sent to Clendenin.

Sept. 9 – “My focus is turning toward the Mayor and where I can track this (expletive)! I personally want to know when, where he eats, (expletive), sleeps, (expletive), buys food/gas or where (expletive) in the woods. This is fault of the mayor and he is being held accountable even if it kills me.”

Sept. 24 – “Need the Mayors Bond, and everyone who signed shut down that is responsible.” The text allegedly goes on to say, “These people should immediately be given the opportunity to resign, retract their fake authority, arrested hung by their necks until dead.” “Literally.”

Sept. 25 – “And Mayor Dipple is at the front of the line.” “I have (expletive) for that traitorous (expletive)”

Oct. 16 – “mayor and all those who bankrupt us” are “viable targets for elimination. Wilma is going to be fertilizer and those who stand with him.” The text ended with “kill local tyrants.”

Oct. 16 – “the crimes being committed are those who are violating their Oath. they should have their (expletive) throats slashed.” Later in that same text, “now we don’t have to go there yet, but on the current course unchanged it will be inevitable. so if you like these little commie (expletive) who work with you… better tell them to honor their oath, it could safe their life.” Later in the threat, “I WANT TO SEE AND HUG MY MOM BEFORE SHE DIES! 96′ if she goes before that happens, I intend to set the (expletive) record straight on Natioonal (expletive) tv on haw to properly fellet and prepare your local tyrant.” Later, Dowty allegedly said, “I need wilma 20? He has a date with the hangman.”

According to the affidavit, Dowty uses the name Wilma for Whipple. Police say Dowty, who is a retired employee of the Wichita Fire Department, used the term “20” as an abbreviated form of the radio code used by first responders. 10-20 stands for a person’s location.

Oct. 16 – “I know that your think this sounds like a threat, but it is not a threat it is a response to the threat imposed on us by Wilma” Whipple”

After investigating, police went to Dowty’s home in the 700 block of N. Bebe. They say he would not answer the door. They called his phone number and a man answered and identified himself as Dowty.

Police asked him to answer the door and talk to officers. He wanted to know what it was about and they told him it was about the text messages.

According to the affidavit, Dowty said that “James” is his friend and he did not mean the texts as threats and that he should not have used the “K” word.

He eventually answered his door and police arrested him.

Dowty remains in the Sedgwick County jail. His next court date is Nov. 5.

