David Koch, billionaire conservative activist and philanthropist, dies at 79

by: KSN News

Koch Steps Down_1528206278579

FILE – In this Aug. 30, 2013 file photo, Americans for Prosperity Foundation Chairman David Koch speaks in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – David Koch, billionaire conservative activist and philanthropist, has died according to NBC News. He was 79.

He and his brother, Charles, co-owned Koch Industries, a Nebraska-based energy and chemical company, since 1983. David stepped down from running the Koch organization last year due to declining health.

The Koch brothers helped to build a massive conservative network of donors for organizations that work to mobilize voters and sway elected officials in support of libertarian-leaning economic policies.

