TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Washburn faculty gathered to discuss the current situation in Ukraine on Tuesday night with one of them, a military veteran giving his own opinion on the ongoing conflict.

Kris Ailslieger is a member of the Washburn University Political Science Department and currently serves as the Deputy Solicitor General at the Kansas Attorney General’s Office. He is also an officer in the U.S. Army Reserve with prior experience serving internationally in four deployments to Kosovo, Iraq and Afghanistan along with other countries in Europe, Africa and South America.

When discussing what is currently happening in Ukraine, Ailslieger said that it reminds him of what he saw while conducting peacekeeping operations in Kosovo, an area that saw intense fighting between the native ethnic groups of Albanians and Serbians during the late 1990s. He went on to say that, as a veteran, seeing what is happening in Ukraine provoked a strong reaction from him.

“When I see what’s happening on TV, I just have this very visceral reaction,” Ailslieger said. “I want to grab my rifle and go.”

Ailslieger went on to say that the Ukrainian people have proven themselves to be more than capable in the fight against Russia, going so far as to say that they displayed the traits associated with the “remarkable trinity” described by famed military mind Carl von Clausewitz. The trinity consists of three elements necessary for war which is the leadership of President Zelensky, the prowess of the Ukrainian military and the efforts of the civilian resistance which Ailslieger said were unprecedented in terms of the history of warfare.

“They have the remarkable trinity and it’s going to be hard for the Russians to defeat that,” Ailslieger said.

The performance of the Russian military has been relatively inept, according to Ailsieger. The planning of the Russian military was uncharacteristic and weak compared to previous Russian assaults. Russian expectations that the locals would welcome them in as saviors and overly complicated military planning have been some of many mistakes committed by the Russian military so far.

Ailslieger described the current conflict as a David vs. Goliath situation, remarking that it was incredible that Ukraine has been able to hold off Russia for this long.

“There’s a real possibility they [Ukraine] might win,” Ailslieger said.

His presentation moved to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and U.S. response to the conflict. He critiqued the U.S. and NATO for announcing self-imposed limitations on themselves. Meaning that, both entities publicly announced that they would not put troops in Ukraine for any reason, leaving the door open for Russia to attack without any major punishment.

“We have clearly told the Russians exactly what we won’t do, so they know very clearly how much freedom they have to act,” Ailslieger said.

“Essentially, we have told Mr. Putin that we are so frightened of him that we won’t fight him even to uphold our purported most fundamental values – freedom, self-determination, and democracy,” Ailslieger said. “Broadcasting fear is never a recipe for success in international relations and war.”

Ailslieger rounded up his presentation by issuing a warning to the audience that if Russia is successful with Ukraine, there is no reason to believe they will stop there. He described the West’s actions as being underwhelming historically, even including the sanctions which have been laid on Russia that, according to Ailslieger, rarely change behavior in the long term and do little to stop an aggressor.

“Since we have made it crystal clear that we will not fight for non-NATO countries, if Ukraine falls, I would expect Moldova and Georgia to be attacked and swallowed up in the near future,” Ailslieger said.