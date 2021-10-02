Day 3 of Riverfest: Cowboy bathtub racing!

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – It is known as the biggest party of the year, and Saturday afternoon, several Riverfest goers raced in big bathtubs, yes you heard that right.

The racers actually took to the water in cow troughs, teams of 3-4 people all trying to race as fast as they can along the Arkansas river and they won’t share their racing secrets.

Let the races begin! The 3rd annual cowboy bathtub races. Bringing back the old bathtub races with a modern twist and many prepared to win.

“We thought what better a birthday gift than to win the bathtub race,” said Domenic Forys, a racer at the event.

“I actually started the very first year and we won and won almost every year since,” said Joshua Blick, a racer at the event.

The teams sharing that racing in large tubs is harder than it looks.

“It is not all about muscle it is actually about some smarts so it has some physics about it,” said Blick.

“Wing it! Don’t fall in, yes we don’t want to fall in,” said Arden Farrar, one of the racers at the event.

Some teams like the beavers though lacking experience, took the cake.

“Did you guys practice before? Our bathtub is not big enough to fit all four of us so we tired,” said Forys.

If you missed the Cowboy Bathtub races. The Cardboard Regatta Kicks off Sunday. Teams will have 90 minutes to put together their own cardboard boats and ride them along the Arkansas River.