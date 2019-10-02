1  of  2
Day care owner charged with abusing 6-month-old baby

Katherine Konon

SHAWNEE, Kan. (AP) – A former suburban Kansas City day care owner has been charged with abusing a 6-month-old baby.

The Kansas City Star reports that 53-year-old Katherine Konon, of Shawnee, was arrested last week on the felony charge. Court documents say she caused bodily harm June 20.

The child’s father, Brett Braun, says Konon told his wife that the baby had been vomiting when she went to pick him up that day. He says his son also had red marks on his head. Doctors told the parents their baby suffered a brain bleed.

Konon’s attorney, Thomas Bath, says Konon denies the allegations and plans to plead not guilty. Bath says Konon has been in the day-care business for at least a decade and has “scores of parents” who will attest to her abilities.

