WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – June 26 marks the third day of the Machinists Union strike at Spirit AeroSystems.

“My boys are all under the age of five years old. It’s very scary knowing that I may not be able to provide for them,” said Geoff Waggner, Spirit forklift mechanic.

Early Monday morning, a judge served an injunction in response to traffic jams outside Spirit. It showed an agreement for what strikers are allowed to do, including limiting the number of strikers at a particular location and howling they block entrances.

Waggoner said he was surprised both Spirit and the Machinists Union agreed to an injunction he says could prohibit workers from conducting a successful strike.

“We could hold up a car every one minute, let the car pass, hold up a second car for another minute, and just do that back and forth, but now we can no longer hold up any cars to efficiently strike,” said Waggoner.

The judge who signed off on that injunction declined an interview but told KSN that both parties agreeing to the injunction was “exceptional in a positive way.”

Labor Law Attorney Joni Franklin echoed those sentiments.

“When everybody has a dog in the fight, a lot of times we look for even the smallest amount of agreement moving forward, so I think that is unique,” said Franklin.

“Union membership stands strong, and we all fight together. The community has come out and great support, handing us peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, and handing out snacks and water, so the community has definitely come out for this,” said Waggoner.

To view the latest updates from the Local Lodge 839 Machinist Union, head to their Facebook page.