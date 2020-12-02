Daycares preparing to allow for more school-age children

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – With USD 259 going fully remote, daycares are now preparing for an influx of students who will need assistance while remote learning.

Child Care Centers like Kiddy College will soon be providing higher education.

“We are expecting to have a lot more school-agers,” said lead Pre-K teacher Ruth Titus. “We are opening our school-age program on December 14th.”

Titus says they already have a teacher ready to start and have made some space downstairs for desks. They are ready to accommodate as many six to 12 year olds as they can.

“We can take up to 21 children,” Titus said.

At Loving Arms Child Care Cente, they have also made space but aren’t ready to take on as many school-aged children as quickly.

“The big thing for us is always considering how much staff we have available to provide to those virtual families because we want to make sure we’re giving those kids enough one on one to help them with their school work,” said Hannah Koss.

Both child care centers say their main concern is making sure students are able to navigate the remote learning away from home and in their facilities.

“There is always a challenge because they are all different ages and they all have different subjects that they have to take,” Titus added.

Stephanie Yost added, “Their schedules are all different and unique to each other so that makes things really complicated.”

While it will be an adjustment one thing these care centers are ready for are the calls.

“Absolutely. We expect that,” Koss adds.

“Whatever they need we are going to step up and give them the care that they need,” Titus said.

At Kiddy College, a child may have to quarantine for two weeks before coming in, but they are working on allowing a rapid test to see if they can get them in sooner.