WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The end of daylight saving time means it is going to get darker sooner.

For some people, it leads to seasonal affective disorder, more commonly known as seasonal depression.

The Mental Health Association of South Central Kansas says there are some warning signs you can watch out for. They include struggling to get out of bed, a lack of motivation, or a change in appetite.

One thing that helps seasonal depression is getting as much sunlight as possible to regulate emotions.

“Obviously, we are heading into winter the ability to get access to that sunlight is more difficult,” said Eric Litwiller, who is with the Mental Health Association of South Central Kansas. “At the end of the day, a sunny day when it’s 17 degrees outside is still a sunny day, so stand in front of a window if you want to.”

You can also invest in lightbulbs that emulate sunlight.

Other tips include doing your best to maintain habits and exercise.