DC3 giving to those in need

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Ford County saw a wave of COVID-19 cases surge through the community in the spring. However, one community college was prepared to lend a hand, one meal at a time.

When COVID-19 made its way to Ford County, many people in the community stepped up to provide relief to not only those infected by the deadly virus, but to their families as well.

Dodge City Community College along with the National Guard and other organizations offered many services to help ease the burden of the virus.

“One of the things we were wanting to do was to cooperate and partner with the community, because together we conquer,” said Glendon Forgey, DCCC VP of Administration and Finance.

Their main service was delivering food and meals to those not able to leave their homes during quarantine.

“Our job is to make sure everyone is safe, you know safe and secure,” said Dr. Harold Nolte, President of DCCC.

For the entire month of May and into June, the college offered breakfast, lunch, and dinner every day.

They served seventy-five meals per day, totaling nearly two thousand.

They say they wanted to put meaning to the word community.

“We’re really thankful to work together with those other locations, collectively to provide those services, and we’re just thrilled to be a part of the community and conquer this together,” said Kristi Ohlschwager, Chair of DCCC COVID-19 Committee.

As the community recovers from the outbreak, the junior college’s services are no longer needed. However, officials from DC3 say if another spike in cases does occur, they will be there to help.

