DCF investigating child death in Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN News has confirmed multiple agencies are investigating the death of 2-year-old Zayden Jaynesahkluah.

He was found dead in a motel on South Broadway on May 31.

KSN has confirmed that the Department for Children and Families has been investigating the death of Zayden since May 31, and the Sedgwick County Forensic Science Center is also investigating that death.

RELATED STORY | Father remembers son, Zayden Jaynesahkluah

Wichita police confirmed the investigation of the boy’s death at a South Broadway motel last Friday. The police report lists it as a dead body with no witnesses. Homicide investigators and the Exploited and Missing Child Unit was on the scene to investigate. Police are waiting on a toxicology report in the case.

One lawmaker is telling KSN that there are serious allegations. He says DCF had been involved with the family before the child’s death.

“At this time, we don’t have details specific to the case other than the fact that this was an active DCF investigation, and the child did die in the course of that investigation,” said Rep. Michael Capps, R-Wichita. “We have to start talking about it. Everybody says DCF needs to be reformed, needs to be changed but nobody’s doing anything about it. Our children and our families deserve far better. It’s time to stop talking and time to start doing something about it .”

The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office has not yet been presented a case.

Keep in mind lawmakers are by law supposed to be informed of a suspicious child death being investigated by DCF within seven days.

DCF statement to KSN:

The Kansas Department for Children and Families can confirm it is investigating the death of Zayden Jaynesahkluah. The agency was prohibited from commenting on the case until today when it became public knowledge, which triggered a provision in K.S.A 38-2212 that allows the agency to confirm its involvement. DCF opened the investigation immediately upon learning of the incident on May 31 and continues to work the case. K.S.A 38 -2212 also allows for further information about the case to be released should DCF find that Zayden’s death was a result of abuse or neglect. It will take several weeks before the agency receives the information necessary to make a finding. As with any case, DCF will do a thorough review of the incident to understand if any agency or contractor (St. Francis Ministries) policy or procedural issues need to be addressed. As an agency we must hold ourselves accountable.

St. Francis Ministries statement

Saint Francis Ministries would like to express our sorrow and condolences to the family and loved ones of Zayden Jaynesahkluah. We, as always, will work closely with DCF and assist in every way with the DCF review of our policies and procedures.

Editors note: A technical glitch may have allowed a photo from an unrelated story to appear on some users apps in previous versions of this story.