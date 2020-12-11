DCF investigation: Foster care worker lied about visiting children

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department for Children and Families (DCF) says it has been investigating reports that a foster care worker falsified documents about visiting with foster children.

DCF says it learned of the allegations against employees of St. Francis Ministries (SFM), a foster care case management provider, in November.

“In mid-November, my agency was made aware of instances where an SFM employee falsified documents to show they had visited with families when they had in fact not made those visits,” Laura Howard, secretary of DCF, said in a news release. “Given the seriousness of these allegations I instructed my deputy secretary to immediately begin an investigation.”

DCF contacted SFM and says SFM was already aware of the allegations and had started an inquiry at its Salina office.

Supervisors began contacting foster care providers to confirm visits with children were actually happeningi.

According to DCF, SFM discovered one employee did not visit 28 children who were living with 11 different foster care providers. The worker had documented 165 contacts with those children between February and October. SFM says those visits did not happen and fired the worker.

SFM says it also discovered another employee who failed to meet with foster care providers. That worker was fired in August.

DCF says SFM is still investigating in Saline County, reviewing each case file. So far, it has not found any other falsified documents.

DCF says the case review has shown:

69% of placements interviewed expressed seeing a member of the Saint Francis case team on a monthly basis

78% of fathers interviewed expressed seeing a member of the Saint Francis case team on a monthly basis

86% of mothers interviewed expressed seeing a member of the Saint Francis case team on a monthly basis

DCF has taken additional steps including:

Requesting information related to methods, sampling figures and findings of St. Francis’ case reviews

DCF’s Audit Services Child Welfare Compliance Team and Quality Assurance Team will serve as peer reviewers assisting in contacting providers as part of the case review process

DCF Secretary Howard is also investigating how SFM spent taxpayer money.

“My agency will not rest until we are assured that Kansas taxpayer funds have been properly spent by SFM,” Howard said. “We know SFM to be good partners and we look forward to full transparency as it relates to both their fiscal affairs and documentation issues.”