DCF offering virtual office hours through March

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department for Children and Families (DCF) is now offering virtual office hours every Wednesday through the end of March.

“DCF offers a variety of valuable and essential services, but it can be difficult to find time during the day to visit our office,” DCF Secretary Laura Howard said. “The virtual office hours make it a little easier to ask important questions and learn more about resources available.”

Every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Kansans can virtually meet privately with a DCF representative to learn about services available to them and their families.

The representative will be able to answer questions about the following:

Child support services

Food assistance

Child care programs

Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP)

Emergency Water Assistance

Employment services

Foster care

Other DCF programs

Meetings will take place through Microsoft Teams at shorturl.at/rGIMU.

DCF’s regular operating hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can call them at 1-888-369-4777. Current DCF clients may log into the Self-Service Portal at http://www.dcf.ks.gov/.