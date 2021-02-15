DCF service centers closed to public Tuesday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department for Children and Families is closing all of its DCF service centers to the public Tuesday, Feb. 16, because of the freezing temperatures and the possibility of power outages.

There have already been some electricity blackouts today, and the Kansas Corporation Commission says there could be more if there is too much demand on the power grid.

DCF says clients will still be able to conduct business, just not in person.

Those who need to apply for services like food, cash, or child-care assistance can apply online at DCF.ks.gov.

Clients can also talk with a DCF worker by calling 1-888-369-4777.

If someone suspects abuse or neglect, call the Kansas Protection Report Center at 1-800-922-5330.