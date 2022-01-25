DEA division that oversees Kansas seized record amount of fentanyl in 2021

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Drug Enforcement Administration St. Louis division broke a fentanyl seizure record for 2021 by getting nearly 188 kilograms of the drug off the streets in Missouri, Kansas, and southern Illinois.

The St. Louis Division seized more fentanyl in 2021 than the previous two years. Agents also broke a record by seizing the most meth in the division’s history.

Agents and task force officers also seized 1,848 kilograms of methamphetamine, 73 kilograms of heroin, and 347 weapons.

The St. Louis Division also seized $15.8 million, preventing it from reaching its organization leaders.

“With overdose deaths soaring nationwide, the DEA’s efforts to seize illegal drugs, the illegal proceeds, and the guns associated with these violent enterprises is more important than ever,” said Special Agent in Charge Todd Zimmerman in a press release. “The credit goes to our agents, task force officers, and the staff who support them. We’ll continue to do our part to prevent drug trafficking organizations from profiting from their criminal activities and causing harm in our communities.”

DEA St. Louis Division seized 82 kilograms of fentanyl in the fiscal year 2020 and 104 kilograms in the fiscal year 2019.

According to the CDC, fentanyl overdose is now the leading cause of death for adults 18-45 years old.