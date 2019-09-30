DEA reopens in Garden City to combat drug trafficking and violence

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – After two years, the Drug Enforcement Administration has reopened the Garden City office to combat the rise in drug trafficking.

“Drug dealers, standby, we’re coming,” said Garden City Police Chief Michael Utz.

Six new law enforcement agents will be relocating to Garden City in the next several weeks

Officials said the increase in drug violence and trafficking has motivated them to fill the gap.

“In Finney County, we’ve scene an increase in the use of firearms, may not be shootings, but brandishing firearms, and the number of firearms that were seizing and the correlation with drugs that are attached to that,” said Chief Utz.

The DEA has been tracking drugs, including methamphetamine and opioids, that are coming from outside the United States and into southwestern Kansas before being distributed.

“The path to places in the United States including large cities is often through southwest Kansas on that path,” said U.S. Senator Jerry Moran.

In the last month, officers say Finney County has seen two shootings that have been drug related, and officials say it’s their goal to keep the new office permanent.

