WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A dead body has been found in a south Wichita canal.
According to Sedgwick County Dispatch, they received a call just before 10 a.m. Sunday for a body that was found in Chisholm Creek under E. Lincoln St at Interstate 135.
KSN has a crew at the scene. We will provide more information as it becomes available.
