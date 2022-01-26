Deadline approaches for USDA’s Livestock Forage Disaster Program

FILE – In this June 10, 2020 file photo, cattle occupy a feedlot in Columbus, Neb. Frustrated with persistently low prices, ranchers and others in the beef industry are moving to reverse decades of consolidation and planning to open new slaughterhouses. The plants will be smaller than those owned by the four beef company giants that now slaughter over 80% of the nation’s cattle. That has led to some skepticism about whether the new plants will succeed. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is urging any ranchers and livestock producers that have not submitted an application for the 2021 Livestock Forage Disaster Program (LFP) to do so as soon as possible because the deadline for applications is Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.

The LEP is administered by the USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA). The program provides financial assistance to livestock owners and crop producers who have suffered a loss of grazed forage due to qualifying drought or fire during the normal grazing period for the county. Eligible livestock includes alpacas, beef cattle, buffalo/bison, beefalo, dairy cattle, deer, elk, emus, equine, goats, llamas, reindeer and sheep.

Producers are encouraged to gather and submit records documenting their 2021 losses. These documents may include grazing leases and/or contract grower agreements.

Over $473.1 million has been paid to eligible livestock producers in 26 states and territories for the 2021 LEP so far. Qualifying drought triggers are determined through the U.S. Drought Monitor. For a list of eligible counties and grazing crops, producers may visit the FSA LEP webpage.

Additional disaster information for ranchers and producers:

To apply for benefits, contact your local FSA office and to find more information about other FSA disaster assistance programs, visit farmers.gov.