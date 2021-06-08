Deadline for submitting flood damage extended for Osborne County residents

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Division of Emergency Management has extended the deadline for collecting information on flood damages experienced by residents of Osborne County to Tuesday, June 15.

Last month, Paradise Creek spilled out of its banks following heavy rain of up to six inches flooding Natoma.

To report damages, residents should call 785-646-2522 or e-mail ng.ks.ksarng.list.kdem-damage-collection@mail.mil.

Residents will be asked to complete an interview and will need to provide their insurance status; the estimated value of the home or personal property that was damaged; and photos that documents reported damages.

“We made the decision to extend the deadline to allow more time for the residents impacted to provide information their information to the Kansas Division of Emergency Management,” said Jonathan York, branch director for Response and Recovery. “This additional time will help to support the state’s request for an SBA disaster declaration.”

The information and a request for assistance will be submitted to the Small Business Administration to make an eligibility determination for low-interest disaster loans.

The SBA provides low-interest disaster loans to help businesses and homeowners recover from declared disasters. Homeowners, renters, nonprofit organizations, and businesses of all sizes are eligible to apply for physical disaster assistance. These loans cover disaster losses not fully covered by insurance or other sources. Proceeds from insurance coverage on a home or property may be deducted from the eligible loan amount.