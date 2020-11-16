Deadline to apply for holiday help is this Friday, Nov. 20

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — People who want help from HumanKind Ministries’ Operation Holiday need to apply for assistance by the end of the day Friday, Nov. 20.

Operation Holiday is the area’s largest holiday assistance program. It offers food, grocery food vouchers, children’s coats, pet food, toys and other items.

Low-income families and individuals can apply for the program in one of three ways:

Online at HumanKindWichita.org/Holiday

By phone at 316-777-6097 between the hours of 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Pick up, complete and return a paper application at one of these locations:

-Atwater Neighborhood Resource Center – 2755 E. 19th

-Colvin Neighborhood Resource Center – 2820 S. Roosevelt

-Dear Neighbor Ministries (Hilltop Area) – 1329 S. Bluffview

-Evergreen Neighborhood Resource Center – 2700 N. Woodland

-HumanKind Ministries Administrative Office – 829 N. Market

HumanKind Ministries says it is already seeing an increase in applications because so many people are struggling during the pandemic.

“We really encourage folks, anyone who is struggling to reach out, fill out an application,” said Bill Williams, President/CEO of HumanKind Ministries. “We want to be there to fit the needs of as many people as possible who are struggling in our community.”

Operation Holiday distribution is set for Dec. 15-19. It will be in a drive-thru format this year in a parking lot outside the Operation Holiday warehouse at Towne West Mall.

The organization needs a lot of volunteers. You can sign up online at HumanKindWichita.org/Volunteer.

HumanKind Ministries also needs donations, especially money, but also coats, blankets, and nonperishable foods. You can donate a monetary gift online or by calling 316-264-9303. Other donations can be taken directly to the Operation Holiday warehouse at Towne West between now and Dec. 14.