WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) – One man is dead after a car crash in Sumner county, near Winfield.

It happened last night just before 9 p.m. on highway 160, east of the Arkansas River bridge.

The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office says a car crossed the center line and hit a tractor trailer.

The car driver was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

The driver of the tractor trailer was treated for minor injuries.

Officers are still investigating.