WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A beloved veterinarian and her daughter were killed in a crash in Butler County Sunday. State troopers say Dr. Monica Moore’s SUV was hit by a car that ran a stop sign.

It’s one of several deadly crashes at the intersection of 150th Street and Santa Fe Lake Road south of Augusta.

Residents say this is one of many crashes that have happened at the intersection. They say drivers running the stop sign is an ongoing hazard.

Lisa Cox is no stranger to crashes at the crossroads. She lives just south of it in Rose Hill.

“I myself have come up on multiple accidents after they’d happened in that same spot since we’ve lived here, and I know that there’s been multiple fatalities at that intersection over the years,” Cox said.

Dr. Moore and her daughter are two of five people killed at the intersection since 2018.

“It just seems like one over and over again, and they’re always really, really bad,” Cox said.

According to Cox, she sees people run the stop sign often.

“I myself have had to slow down because somebody was actually, I could tell they weren’t going to stop,” Cox said.

She wants to see changes made, but that’s what happened last year after two semi-drivers died in a crash.

“The county did install larger signs and flashing red lights at the intersection,” said Butler County Fire District #3 Fire Chief Kevin Webster. “Since then, we haven’t had any crashes there this year except for the one that was yesterday.”

Chief Webster says since the more visible stop signs were installed, crashes have gone down a lot.

He says in 2021, there were three collisions, while in 2022, there were four. This year, there has only been one.

Chief Webster doesn’t blame the stop sign or intersection.

“People need to pay attention when they’re driving the roads, don’t be looking at their phones, don’t get distracted,” Webster said.

Cox believes there’s more to the issue than distracted driving.

“I just feel like something has to be done before even more lives are lost because this is just tragic,” Cox said.

The Butler County Commission will likely discuss possible changes to the intersection on Tuesday.