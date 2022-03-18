KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WDAF) — Both directions of Interstate 70 are closed Friday morning east of The Legends in Kansas City, Kansas due to a fiery crash that police say is deadly, and involved two semi-trucks.

The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department says at least one person died and another is hospitalized, but their condition wasn’t given.

WDAF-TV is working to gather more information about what led up to the crash in addition to how long the interstate is going to be closed.

KCKPD wants drivers to avoid the area. The westbound lanes are indefinitely closed at 78th Street. Eastbound lanes are also closed, with traffic in that direction being diverted to I-435.