DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol is assisting an investigation in Derby after one person died in an early morning crash Tuesday.

Crews responded to the crash just East of Meadowlark and Rock Road around 1:15 a.m. They say a a man in his twenties was killed in the crash. His identity will be released pending notification of the family.

Law enforcement is investigating the cause of the crash.