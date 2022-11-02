Three men in the roofing business have been banned and fined following judgements from local district courts.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A default judgment has been entered against a Wichita dealership for violating the Kansas Consumer Protection Act.

Midwest Wholesale LLC, which was doing business as Kansas Motor Company, has been ordered to pay $86,996.87. The dealership, located at 6717 West Kellogg Drive, was ordered to pay $54,000 in restitution and $30,000 in penalties for violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act, as well as other costs and expenses.

The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Consumer Protection Division began investigating the dealership after receiving two separate complaints from customers.

The first transaction complaint involved a failed title delivery on a vehicle purchase. The same dealer also failed to pay off the outstanding loan balance on the trade-in resulting in the customer having two car payments and no title.

In the next complaint, the dealer sold the same trade-in from the first transaction to a customer, who is classified as protected under Kansas law, without paying off the trade-in.

Both resulted in the dealer failing to deliver the title within 60 days, which is a violation of Kansas law. It meant both drivers were unable to register and drive their vehicles.

Under Kansas law, a protected consumer is classified as either over the age of 60, disabled, a veteran, or a member of the military, and businesses can face increased civil penalties for violating the protection act. In addition to the financial restitution and fines, the dealership has had its license revoked and has been permanently barred from selling vehicles in Kansas.

The District Attorney’s Consumer Protection Division wants to remind you that if you purchase a vehicle and a dealership fails to provide you with a title within 60 days, the transaction is null and void, and you are owed a refund. If you live in Sedgwick County and have concerns you may have been the victim of a scam or fraud, you can contact the Consumer Protection Division at 316-660-3600.