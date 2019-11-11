Dealing with the cold

The frigid blast on Monday had people on the move to stay warm.

“My power went out around 4:30 this morning,” said Teresa Bantz, who lives on 87th street south in Sedgwick County. “So it didn’t take long to get down to about 60 degrees in here.”

Bantz has a gas stove heater but it’s not working at the moment.

Bantz made the trip outside to chip away at the ice for her animals. Her heaters were all without power.

“These are all electric water heaters,” said Bantz. “It keeps the water from freezing but this one has about a quarter inch of ice on top.”

Her donkeys, Bebop and Pedro, ran to the water tank. Ironically they ignored the water when the ice was chipped and the water broke free.

“They know I’ll feed them when I come out here,” said Bantz. “That’s what they’re after.”

Not far away on South Waco, Wichita fire crews battled fire and ice.

“We got the fire under control,” said Battalion Chief Michael Russell. “We did a quick search and determined there wasn’t anybody inside.”

Russell said they have to watch for ice on the lines and couplings.

“The cold is always a challenge for us and we’re using water so all of our fittings and couplings freeze up on us.”

Russell said they try to rotate people out of the fire scene so they can get warm.

As Evergy power crews worked several sporadic power outages the workers there also battled the cold and strong winds.

Bantz got her power back but says she will check on her donkeys, chickens and cats in the morning.

“Power or no power, it’s going to be really cold outside,” said Bantz. “Really cold.”