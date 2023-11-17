EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) — Residents spoke out at a city planning meeting Monday night, saying the Butler Homeless Initiative‘s proposed overnight shelter will create problems for the area near downtown.

While both sides agree there are many unhoused individuals in need of shelter in El Dorado, one neighbor, who lives across the street from the requested location, says the shelter does not need to move in next door. The Butler Homeless Initiative believes action needs to happen soon.

Right now, there is no overnight shelter option for unhoused individuals in El Dorado.

“There’s going to be a lot of suffering this winter in town, and it’s really extremely upsetting and should be upsetting to everyone,” said Butler Homeless Initiative Board President Teresa Radebaugh.

The homeless initiative feeds nearly 30 people dinner daily at their main location. The problem is that they have to kick everyone by 10 p.m. nightly.

“We’re a one-stop shop for homeless people in Butler County to find services, and we network them to services, but we’re not allowed by the city to have people sleep overnight,” said Radebaugh.

Angela Lehr lives across the street from the proposed shelter. She echoes the concerns of her neighbors about child safety. They are concerned that unhoused people may linger at the Performing Arts Center next door.

“We do deal with an awful lot of walkers that have some real issues, and we’re concerned for our families, and we’re concerned for our property values about the value of our property is a big deal to us as well as our safety,” said Lehr.

The city planning committee rejected the permit request Thursday night. The request would have allowed the shelter to open its doors.

“Proximity to services is obviously important. We have to weigh that with the interest of the community and the different perspectives that are shared in the community,” said El Dorado City Manager David Dillner.

The final decision is now in the hands of the city commission. It will go to a public meeting on Dec. 18 for commissioners to decide whether to approve or deny the permit request.

The Butler Homeless Initiative President says that she will be speaking at the meeting in December to address public concern over the proposed location. Until then, no groundwork can begin to get the shelter open.