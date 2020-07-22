Decreased spending habits causing shortage of coins

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – You may have seen the signs at the grocery store asking you to use exact change, citing the Federal Reserve coin shortage.

According to a statement by the Federal Reserve, the agency began making changes June 15 to compensate for reduced spending during the pandemic.

This has prompted stores like Dillons to put up notices, requesting customers use exact change or otherwise use their credit or debit card. The move has sparked a lot of talk online.

“It’s not necessarily a coin shortage in our society, it’s more a problem of how much coin is circulating in our economy right now,” Gabe Schlickau, vice president and chief retail officer of Meritrust Credit Union said.

Schlickau maintains, this will not be the new normal. Financial institutions, like Meritrust Credit Union, have been asked to adjust their coin-ordering volumes during this period.

If you’re in need of coins, say for a garage sale, Schlickau says to contact your bank or credit union well ahead of the time of need.

“If you have coins on hand, you can contact your financial institution and ask about the possibility of coin counting services in order to get those deposited into a deposit account, which is a very safe place to keep your money, that helps put those coins into circulation while keeping your money protected,” Schlickau says.

As for Dillons, spokesperson Sheila Lowrie sent a statement that said in part:

“Customers can switch their payment type (e.g., use debit or credit vs. cash), and through our upgraded technology, we can now load coin change to their loyalty card for use during the next shopping trip, provide coin change at a lane with coins available or round up their order to support The Kroger Co. Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation, a public charity committed to creating communities free of hunger and waste.”

