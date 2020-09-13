Deer shot by teen may set new Kansas record for size

KIOWA COUNTY, Kan. (AP) — A 14-year-old Kansas girl may have set a new state deer hunting record with a buck she killed this month. Paslie Werth shot a 40-point whitetail buck while hunting in Kiowa County.

The deer unofficially measured 282 6/8 inches, which would top the existing record of 280 4/8 inches. Before the record can become official, the rack of antlers on the deer Werth shot must dry for 60 days.

Even if Werth’s deer sets the record, it may not last long. A deer shot last fall in Chase County measured 321 3/8 inches, but that deer won’t be officially certified until 2022.

LATEST STORIES: