Default judgment entered against now-closed Wichita car dealership

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A default judgment was entered against owner Chris McPhail and his now-closed Wichita car dealership, Cars Unlimited, LLC, 762 N. West St.

The lawsuit brought by the Sedgwick County District Attorney against McPhail & Cars Unlimited, LLC alleged deceptive and unconscionable acts, including failing to disclose safety recalls, false advertising, and violating a previous court order. The judgment requires them to pay $40,000 in civil penalties in addition to restitution to the consumer and other costs and fees, totaling $41,132.56.

The Sedgwick County District Attorney reminds residents to check for recalls at https://www.safercar.gov/vin before purchasing. Recalls and repairs are covered by the manufacturer and are free.

Dealerships selling cars for normal (“merchantable”) use must be in a reasonably safe condition, substantially free of defects that could render them inoperable, and they must perform up to the level reasonably expected of cars of the same age, mileage, and price. Dealerships must represent the cars they sell truthfully in their advertising.

