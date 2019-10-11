Defendant in federal case against local attorney wants to change plea

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One of the defendants in the federal case against a prominent Wichita attorney wants to change his plea.

VIRAL Artificial Intelligence Co-Founder, David Dorsett is charged with computer fraud and conspiracy.

Dorsett pleaded not guilty to the charges but, plans to change that on October 21.

Prosecutors say the computer software engineer plotted cyberattacks on websites critical of Brad Pistotnik.

Pistotnik is also charged in the case.

The indictment alleges that Pistotnik and Dorsett are responsible for cyberattacks on Leagle.com, Ripoffreport.com and JaburgWilk.com in 2014 and 2015.

The indictment also accuses Dorsett of filling website inboxes with threats. Court records say one email demands that a webpage be removed or the hackers will target advertisers.

