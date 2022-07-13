Cornell McNeal pictured at his trial on Tuesday, July 12. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The prosecution rested its case on Wednesday in the trial of Cornell McNeal. He was charged with the murder of Letitia Davis back in November 2014.

She was found badly burned and beaten at Fairmount Park. She died days later but was able to tell investigators she was raped.

Over the last four days, the prosecution’s witnesses included testimony from paramedics, firefighters and police. They were some of the first people on the scene. Nurses, doctors, investigators, and a forensic pathologist also testified this week.

The defense is now presenting its side of the case.

