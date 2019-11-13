Defensive driving instructors see constant number of drivers seeking lessons

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- Police said a crash at 53rd Street and Charles on Monday (Nov. 12) night marks the 25th deadly accident in the city this year.

That is the same number of deadly crashes from this time last year according to police.

Defensive driving instructors said they have seen a constant flow of drivers of all ages coming in for lessons.

“A lot of people don’t realize that every increment of ten you go faster, you double your chance at death,” said Mike Johnson, owner of Wichita Driving School.

Johnson has been teaching driving courses for decades and said he’s now seeing a good number of drivers coming in.

“You can control how you react to other people,” said Johnson. “You can control yourself and your car, but you can’t control the other drivers out there.”

While some of the deadly crashes may not be caused by the victims, police said there’s a long list of things drivers are doing wrong.

“It’s been a wide range,” said Kevin Wheeler with the Wichita Police Department. “We’ve seen reckless driving, speeding, and drivers not paying attention.”

Police are now focusing on specific areas of the city to educate drivers.

“We’ve been focusing a lot of our attention on Kellogg,” said Wheeler. “We’ve seen a lot of injury accidents along that area.”

Driving experts said it’s important for people to learn how to avoid accidents, eliminate distractions, and heighten their awareness while behind the wheel.

“Figure out what happened and remind yourself that you have to be focused when you drive,” said Johnson.

Police said in 2018, there were 28 deadly crashes total.

With seven weeks left in 2019, it is possible that number could be surpassed this year.

For more information about driving courses at Wichita Driving School, click here.