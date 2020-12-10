Delano businesses react to Wind Surge Double-A switch

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) –Businesses near the new ballpark have been waiting for months for the team to take to the field, they said this is one step closer to happening.

In Delano the owner of Picassos Pizzeria Kurt Schmidt said he is a huge baseball fan. He said today’s announcement is good news. The affiliation might be changing but the Wind Surge aren’t going anywhere.

Schmidt said he already has bought his season tickers and while he is disappointed they are no longer triple-A, he still expects to watch some good baseball. Most importantly a full stadium should bring more business.

“I’ll have to defiantly hire more people because it’s gonna be real busy. I always tell people if they are gonna allow them to do full stadium everyone in there it will be like St. Patricks day parade for us everday,” said Schmidt.

Schmidt said he really hopes by spring the stadium will be able to hold large crowds which should mean Delano streets will be packed with fans, looking for a bite to eat.