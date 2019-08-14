Delano neighborhood a step closer to some major changes

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One of Wichita’s historic neighborhoods is a step closer to some major changes. The Wichita City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to adopt the Delano Neighborhood Plan.

It’s a vote that leaders with the Delano Neighborhood Association are excited and relieved to get the desired outcome.

“We were kind of hoping we would have been at this point last year, but because of the development with the ballpark, they ended up having to delay this,” said Christopher Parisho, President of Delano Neighborhood Association.

Officials said it was delayed to make sure the other pieces of downtown development will fit together like a puzzle.

“Make sure that their is great transition between the ballpark, the new development and the neighborhood,” said Jeff Blubaugh, Vice Mayor of Wichita, District 4.

The plan serves as a guide and vision for improvements in the area for the next 15 years. It calls for 11 recommendations to be implemented in phases.

Some of the progress is already underway with the redesigning of McClean Boulevard to two lanes between Douglas Avenue and Maple to provide more river front space. It’s expected to be complete around the same time as the new baseball stadium in spring of 2020. Still, other upgrades are expected within five to 10 years from now. Improving the design of West Douglas Avenue is one of the the medium-term developments.

“Which would extend the streetscaping that we have between Seneca and the river out further west towards Meridian which is on the west side of Delano,” said Parisho.

To see the complete Delano Development Plan click here.

