Delano neighborhood meeting to discuss Ballpark Village development

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – An important meeting to talk about the future of development in the Delano District will happen Tuesday, June 18.

The Ballpark Village master plan will be discussed concerning the four acres of land the baseball team owns and plans to develop, including the parking lot of the Metropolitan Baptist Church.

The Delano neighborhood plan will also meet to talk about development in the historic neighborhood for the next 15 years.

