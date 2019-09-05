Delano Neighborhood revitalization plan approved by Sedgwick County Commissioners

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It has been nearly two decades in the making, but changes are coming to Wichita’s Delano neighborhood.

Wednesday September 4, the Sedgwick County Commission approved the plan, which revitalizes the area over the next 15 years. The city council already gave it the green light.

“They wanted to figure out what the ballpark was going to be, so that now, not only are we the center of your baseball activities, we’re going to have bikes and boats on the river,” said Vincent Hancock, Vice President of Delano United. “And, if you feel like ice skating on days when it’s 90 degrees outside, we’ve got a place to do that too.”

The area will also include a new hotel and apartment complex, along with a bike path.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories