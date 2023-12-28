WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Delano Paddy Day Parade has shared the first clue in its 9th “Seeker of the Keeper” Scavenger Hunt.

The first clue, shared on Thursday, Dec. 28, is “46992 from 1870.”

The mini Keeper of the Plains statue, at only 5 inches tall, will be hidden outside in plain sight on public property in Sedgwick County. The Delano Paddy Day Parade says seekers will not need to dig a hole, climb a tree, or damage any property looking for the statue.

“Some of the clues may be designed to trick you and lead you in the wrong direction,” said the Delano Paddy Day Parade.

A new clue will be announced at a random time every day on their Facebook page until the mini Keeper of the Plains statue is found.

The winner of the “Seeker of the Keeper” Scavenger Hunt will win a prize package that is worth $1,000 in gift cards to Delano businesses, including:

To be eligible for the Scavenger Hunt, you must like the “Delano Paddy Day Parade” Facebook page. You must also “like” or “love” this Facebook post, tag at least one friend in the comments, and share it.

The winner must take a photo of the mini Keeper of the Plains statue where they found it and post it to Facebook, tagging the “Delano Paddy Day Parade” Facebook page. An arrangement will then be made for the winner to return the mini Keeper of the Plains statue and receive their prize.

Like the Delano Paddy Day Parade Facebook Page to stay up to date with the latest clues.